New Terracotta is a modern line of Azulejos handmade by Portuguese craftsmen. The premise is simple: to merge the ancient technique with contemporary aesthetics, offering a new dimension of the tile.

The novelty, purity and originality of these bespoke tiles foster a new psychology of perception in both interior design and architecture.

Made from natural clays, the portfolio includes 104 glazes, from glossy translucent to reactive craquelé, and an enormous number of shapes, reliefs and formats.

The irregular edges, the corrugated surface, the unique nuances and the small imperfections are the character which makes each piece unique.

We strongly believe that people prefer handmade products.