New Terracotta
Building Supplies in Estoril
    • Old School Kitchen, New Terracotta New Terracotta Classic style kitchen
    Old School Kitchen
    El Guacamole Explosion, New Terracotta New Terracotta Modern houses
    El Guacamole Explosion
    Hotel Portugal, New Terracotta New Terracotta Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Hotel Portugal, New Terracotta New Terracotta Modern walls & floors
    Hotel Portugal

    New Terracotta is a modern line of Azulejos handmade by Portuguese craftsmen. The premise is simple: to merge the ancient technique with contemporary aesthetics, offering a new dimension of the tile.

    The novelty, purity and originality of these bespoke tiles foster a new psychology of perception in both interior design and architecture.

    Made from natural clays, the portfolio includes 104 glazes, from glossy translucent to reactive craquelé, and an enormous number of shapes, reliefs and formats.

    The irregular edges, the corrugated surface, the unique nuances and the small imperfections are the character which makes each piece unique.

    We strongly believe that people prefer handmade products.

    Service areas
    Estoril
    Address
    2765-392 Estoril
    Portugal
    www.newterracotta.com
