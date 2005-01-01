Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen Matters
Kitchen Planners in Milton Keynes
    • Kitchen Matters was established in 2005 and has quickly gone on to become the benchmark for fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Working with the most respected names in the business and backed by a solid team of highly experienced professionals, you can rest assured that your beautifully designed kitchen will be installed to the highest standards and to your full satisfaction.

    It’s no surprise that we have become the default choice for the design, supply and installation of quality designer fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes and surrounding counties of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. We are able to supply kitchens all over the UK. 

    Our inspiring displays showcase the very latest in kitchen design, appliances and beautifully crafted worktops. And whenever you’re ready, give myself or Jon a call on 01908 233 333 to book a no-obligation consultation.

    Amol Karnik

    Services
    Kitchen Design. Kitchen Installation. Kitchen Planning. Kitchen Storage. Kitchen Worktops. Kitchen Appliances. Kitchens Milton Keynes.
    Service areas
    Milton Keynes
    Company awards
    • Runners up at the prestigious 2013 kbbreview Awards.
    • KBBReview mystery shopper score 9/10.
    • Awarded the prestigious 5-Star MasterPartner® status by Neff.
    • Winner Best Newcomer at the Neff MasterPartner® Excellence Awards 2011.
    Address
    12A Duckworth Court, Grafton Retail Park, Oldbrook
    MK6 2RX Milton Keynes
    United Kingdom
    +44-1908233333 www.kitchenmatters.co.uk

    Reviews

    V Burkill V Burkill
    When purchasing a new kitchen, it should be an exciting time. It will, for most people, be one of the most expensive purchases made and whilst most will accept it will have its challenges through the build, these can be minimised through good communications throughout. The measure of a good company is not by the mistakes made, but how they resolve them. Unfortunately our experience with Kitchen Matters doesn’t reflect other people’s reviews here.   The experience started positively enough, the design stage was handled by Simon Cull. He was helpful and proactive, assisting and responding efficiently. We had gone out to a number of Kitchen Companies that sell Leicht Kitchens, and whilst Kitchen Matters were the most expensive, we really enjoyed dealing with Simon and felt that the difference in costs were justified to work with a designer we could trust. This all changed once we had placed an order and the project was transferred to Amol for the build stage.   During the lead up to the project starting, communications from Amol were curt, short, with no formalities, which would explain the standard line of ‘Apologies for the brevity and any typos’. This is fine in some situations but felt that apologies were made in advance to justify the blunt reply. Still, at this stage, it wasn’t too much of an issue.   The main issue came on the day the kitchen was due to be fitted. The utility room dimensions were incorrect, mistakes can happen, but smaller units were required to fit within the space. Amol decided, without any discussion, that he would leave the utility room for 4-6 weeks whilst the replacement units came from Germany. We explained that this would leave us with no means of drinkable water (a water softener had just been fitted) for our young family as the kitchen was being templated. Amol was adamant that to fit the utility room piecemeal would create issues with the build and should not be carried out in this way (I’d already spoken to his kitchen fitter who didn’t see any issues doing this and he had also suggested the same). After a few e-mail exchanges with Amol, it was the kitchen fitter who told me that they would fit as much of the utility room as possible as originally requested. Our builder had to fit a temporary tap in the kitchen so we had water available – Kitchen Matters didn’t see this as their issue or offer any solution.   The kitchen and utility were eventually finished a month later than planned. The standard of the finish, as you would expect with Leicht, was exceptional, and the Kitchen fitters were very professional. The situation would have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for them.   When the final invoice arrived for the outstanding balance, I queried the remaining value. The invoice included for significantly larger units and associated worktop, even though smaller units had been fitted. I questioned why we were being charged for goods not received and the invoice should be amended to reflect the units installed.   Amol’s response was that ‘The marginal difference between the units was probably about £100-£125. I haven’t worked this out. We work on the basis that these jobs work in swings and roundabouts and we have absorbed costs that we needn’t have as a matter of goodwill.’ And that ‘it would be in everyone’s interest that the final outstanding balance is settled’. No other costs had been absorbed by Kitchen Matters other than for removing the waste packaging in the utility room as the skip we ordered had now been returned due to the delay in installation and there was certainly no goodwill. Amol advised if I wanted to see the build-up he would provide it. Once this had been demonstrated, I would pay outstanding amount. 1 year on this has still not been provided despite a number of (ongoing) requests.   Unsurprisingly, Amol now ignores any e-mails to try and resolve the outstanding issues which have been sent over the last year. Kitchen Matters have failed to carry out any defective work during the warranty period  or rectify our issues. Most concerning, is that the induction hob supplied has had several faults, the latest error message being that it needs to be disconnected from the electrics. Amol has been advised of this, but still refuses to reply and is quite happy to leave a family with a potentially dangerous hob. Kitchen Matters will undoubtably defend their position by claiming we were either a difficult customer, a disgruntled ex-employee or work for a rival kitchen company (and yes, it will be on multiple review sites) but should anyone wish to see the e-mail communications (all documented over 12 months) I’d be happy to share them.   Leicht make beautiful kitchens, there is no question about that, and I’m sure others have had a positive experiences with Kitchen Matters, but when things don’t go to plan, and when you need the a company to do everything they can to make a difficult situation bearable, their only interest is in self-preservation and saving a few pounds.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
