Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
llamaseven
Artists & Artisans in Exeter
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mirror, llamaseven llamaseven HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Mirror
    Garden Backdrop, llamaseven llamaseven GardenAccessories & decoration
    Garden Backdrop
    Oversized Metal Wall Clock, llamaseven llamaseven ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Oversized Metal Wall Clock

    Metal sculptures for your garden and home.

    UK based artist Jake Howard offers for purchase a range of his own unique designs of metal wall art and  garden sculpture.  Also available is a commission service for bespoke artistic metal work for other applications within the home, such as kitchen or bathroom splash backs, shelving, clocks, rails, bannisters, lighting, mirrors or gates to name but a few, this is especially handy if you have a design idea of your own that you would like in metal.  All of Jake's work is created to a very high standard so quality workmanship is assured.   


    Services
    Artistic and Fabrication welding service
    Service areas
    Worldwide. and Exeter
    Address
    Goosedown, Withycombe, Rectory Road, Combe Martin, ilfracombe, Devon
    EX34 0NS Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +441271882740077587960680742374696807791084606 www.ArtsApart.co.uk
      Add SEO element