Metal sculptures for your garden and home.

UK based artist Jake Howard offers for purchase a range of his own unique designs of metal wall art and garden sculpture. Also available is a commission service for bespoke artistic metal work for other applications within the home, such as kitchen or bathroom splash backs, shelving, clocks, rails, bannisters, lighting, mirrors or gates to name but a few, this is especially handy if you have a design idea of your own that you would like in metal. All of Jake's work is created to a very high standard so quality workmanship is assured.



