Studio Sebastian Jansson collaborates with ambitious brands, cultivating substantial product design of everyday objects. We merge product design with holistic brand building, including progressive spatial solutions and communications.

Sebastian Jansson's nascent vision is both contemporary and international in its expression of form, material and presentation. He has participated in a range of activities that has defined him as one of the bright sparks of Finland for a generation of young designers compelled to escape the shadow of Scandinavian modernism.

Jansson has studied industrial design at Aalto University, Politecnico di Milano and ENSCI-Les Ateliers. Today Jansson is based in Helsinki, directing design of products, spatial environments and branding.