Narcissus Road Furniture Design
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Upcycled oak chest of drawers
    Upcycled vintage side cabinet
    Upcycled vintage washstand
    Upcycled vintage bookcase
    Upcycled vintage oak cabinet
    Upcycled Edwardian music cabinet

    Narcissus Road Furniture design transforms tired, unwanted vintage furniture into high quality designs.

    Each piece in the collection is restored and hand painted with meticulous care and attention to detail, ensuring a high quality finish.

    This means that each piece has its own story and is truly unique - you are guaranteed not to see the same thing in someone else's home.

    Narcissus Road supports a more sustainable way of living. Through recycling - or upcycling - vintage pieces we rescue furniture that might otherwise be thrown out as old junk. We return these vintage treasures to their former glory, adding a unique modern twist along the way. 

    Services
    Furniture Design
    Service areas
    UK Wide and london wide
    Address
    24a Narcissus Rd
    nw61th London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7842635955 www.narcissusroad.co.uk
