Önwall
Önwall
Paint & Wall Coverings in Lõuna—Eesti
    Handmade hardwood mosaic tiles. Made in Estonia. Our principle is that wood as a material brings warmth and cozyness into rooms.

    Önwall patterns are as unique as wood grain.

    Önwall mosaic tiles come mostly in lacquer finish but different options can be discussed. We use more than 10 different types of wood: oak, khaya, ovengkol, padauk and mahogany to name a few.

    We care for nature and our environment, therefore we use a lot of surplus materials from forest industry and woodworking. Önwall mosaic tiles are super easy to install, using glue.

    Europe, Valgamaa, and Lõuna—Eesti
    Address
    67516 Lõuna—Eesti
    Estonia
    www.onwall.ee
    Handmade wood mosaic tiles.

