Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd
Fireplaces in Cambridge
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • M-Design Room divider, Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    M-Design Room divider

    We are a Cambridge based company offering fires, fireplaces and flue systems to suit most applications.  We regularly consult with architects and assist with solutions to their clients plans where a fire or fireplaces is a must have.

    We import product from Europe, ensuring that we have a portfolio of products that not only offer a visually pleasing design, but also offering efficiencies as well.  Our expertise does not just stop at the fireplace, we are able to design the correct flue system for the appliance, ensuring that the appliances operate to their full potential.

    Services
    • Wood fires
    • Gas Fires
    • pellet stoves
    • bio-ethanol fires
    Service areas
    East Anglia
    Address
    Anglia House, Kendal Court, Cambridge Road, Impington
    CB24 9YS Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223234713 www.fireplaces.co.uk
      Add SEO element