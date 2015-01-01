Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
London Swimming Pool Company
Pools & Spas in Surrey
Overview 27Projects (27) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Luxury Pool and Saunarium - Canary Wharf, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete
    Luxury Pool and Saunarium - Canary Wharf, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete
    Luxury Pool and Saunarium - Canary Wharf, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete
    +3
    Luxury Pool and Saunarium - Canary Wharf
    Outdoor Hydrotherapy Pool & Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern pool Concrete
    Outdoor Hydrotherapy Pool & Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern pool Concrete
    Outdoor Hydrotherapy Pool & Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern pool
    +1
    Outdoor Hydrotherapy Pool & Spa
    Glamorous Basement Pool , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Minimalist pool Concrete
    Glamorous Basement Pool , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Minimalist pool Concrete
    Glamorous Basement Pool , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Minimalist pool Concrete
    +1
    Glamorous Basement Pool
    Smaller spaces can have beautiful pools, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    Smaller spaces can have beautiful pools, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    Smaller spaces can have beautiful pools, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    +1
    Smaller spaces can have beautiful pools
    Award Winning Pool and Spa at InterContinental London - The 02, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete Beige
    Award Winning Pool and Spa at InterContinental London - The 02, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete Beige
    Award Winning Pool and Spa at InterContinental London - The 02, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern bars & clubs Concrete Beige
    +3
    Award Winning Pool and Spa at InterContinental London - The 02
    Luxury Ground Floor Indoor Pool and Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    Luxury Ground Floor Indoor Pool and Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    Luxury Ground Floor Indoor Pool and Spa, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Infinity pool Concrete Beige
    Luxury Ground Floor Indoor Pool and Spa
    Show all 27 projects

    London Swimming Pool Company offers swimming pool design and build services to private and commercial clients. Individuals and architects choose London Swimming Pool Company with confidence, knowing they will benefit from inspired design, the highest quality workmanship and excellent customer service.  

    We provide luxury outdoor, indoor, basement and specialist swimming pools for private and commercial clients. We also specialise in swimming pool refurbishment and for outdated, dilapidated or damaged pools and spas.  

    Having designed and built the pools or spa, our professional engineers provide comprehensive swimming pool and spa servicing and maintenance. We provide everything a client needs from London’s premier swimming pool company.

    If you are looking for creative design and first-class service for a friendly, approachable and reliable company, please get in touch.

    Services
    • Swimming Pool Refurbishment
    • Swimming Pool Design & Build
    • Swimming Pool Servicing
    • Spa Design & Build
    • Spa Servicing
    Service areas
    Central London South London Surrey Buckinghamshire Hertfordshire Berkshire Essex Kent Sussex
    Company awards
    • LSPC has won more than 50 awards for its prowess in designing and building luxury pools. Below are some of its recent top awards:
    • 2019 – UK Pool & Spa Awards
    • Gold – Outstanding Pool Design
    • Gold – Luxury Pool Design of the Year
    • Gold – Residential Outdoor Pool of the Year
    • Gold – Residential Indoor Pool of the Year
    • 2018—UK Pool & Spa Awards
    • Outstanding Pool Design for The Spa at InterContinental London – The O2, Greenwich Peninsula
    • 2016 – UK Pool & Spa Awards
    • Residential Outdoor Pool of the Year
    • 2015 – UK Pool & Spa Awards
    • Energy Efficiency Award, Energy Efficient Pool
    • Show all 16 awards
    Address
    Unit 1, Shannon Commercial Centre, New Malden
    KT3 4PT Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086051255 www.londonswimmingpools.com
    Legal disclosure

    ﻿

      Add SEO element