Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LOMBOK
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Canton Collection, LOMBOK LOMBOK Dining roomTables
    Canton Collection, LOMBOK LOMBOK Dining roomTables
    Canton Collection, LOMBOK LOMBOK Living roomSide tables & trays
    +16
    Canton Collection
    ​Christmas Inspiration: The Tree, LOMBOK LOMBOK Country style living room
    ​Christmas Inspiration: The Tree
    Happy New Year From LOMBOK, LOMBOK LOMBOK Dining roomTables
    Happy New Year From LOMBOK, LOMBOK LOMBOK Dining roomTables
    Happy New Year From LOMBOK, LOMBOK LOMBOK Dining roomTables
    +1
    Happy New Year From LOMBOK

    The Lombok product range is ever expanding to encompass different styles, finishes and even different finishes of wood. The original aims and values still hold true: to offer high quality, beautiful and uniquely designed furniture, lighting and accessories - handmade from natural materials and sourced with the environment in mind.

    Services
    • ​Handcrafted
    • Eastern Inspired Furniture
    • Lighting & Accessories.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    204-208 Tottenham Court Road
    W1t 7PL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077518647 www.lombok.co.uk
      Add SEO element