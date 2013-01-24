Your browser is out-of-date.

Mango Crafts
Furniture & Accessories in Killarney
    • The Elephant Table, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    The Elephant Table, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    The Elephant Table, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    +6
    The Elephant Table
    Teak Garden Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts GardenSwings & play sets
    Teak Garden Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts GardenFurniture
    Teak Garden Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts GardenFurniture
    +3
    Teak Garden Furniture
    Acacia/Teak Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Living roomStools & chairs
    Acacia/Teak Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Living roomSide tables & trays
    Acacia/Teak Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Living roomSide tables & trays
    +8
    Acacia/Teak Furniture
    "Something out of the Ordinary!", Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    "Something out of the Ordinary!", Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    "Something out of the Ordinary!", Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Dining roomTables
    +22
    "Something out of the Ordinary!"

    "We don't just make furniture, we bring it to life!"

    Our Philosophy


    At Mango Crafts we pride ourselves on being a pioneering force in the design & manufacturing of furniture creations.   Our customer service is an integral part of our business. We work with & listen to our customers needs to craft exactly what they want from the finest timbers in the world.  

    We use only timbers from salvaged, reclaimed or managed sources to produce our unique furniture creations.  

    We have a repair or replace guarantee on our products which is why we have such a high level of repeat business from our customers. We stand over everything we do.  

    Mango Crafts is located in County Kerry, Ireland. We deliver to the UK, Ireland and Europe but can also ship anywhere else in the world on request.

    Services
    • Bespoke custom made furniture using salvaged
    • reclaimed and recycled timbers
    Service areas
    • Ireland
    • UK and Europe
    • Worldwide.
    • Killarney
    Address
    Killarney Outlet Centre, Fair Hill
    County Kerry Killarney
    Ireland
    +353-646622705 www.mangocrafts.com
