"We don't just make furniture, we bring it to life!"
Our Philosophy
At Mango Crafts we pride ourselves on being a pioneering force in the design & manufacturing of furniture creations. Our customer service is an integral part of our business. We work with & listen to our customers needs to craft exactly what they want from the finest timbers in the world.
We use only timbers from salvaged, reclaimed or managed sources to produce our unique furniture creations.
We have a repair or replace guarantee on our products which is why we have such a high level of repeat business from our customers. We stand over everything we do.
Mango Crafts is located in County Kerry, Ireland. We deliver to the UK, Ireland and Europe but can also ship anywhere else in the world on request.
- Services
- Bespoke custom made furniture using salvaged
- reclaimed and recycled timbers
- Service areas
- Ireland
- UK and Europe
- Worldwide.
- Killarney
- Address
-
Killarney Outlet Centre, Fair Hill
County Kerry Killarney
Ireland
+353-646622705 www.mangocrafts.com