Molyneux Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Aus
    Judith Molyneux - Principal Designer and Course Lecturer, Molyneux Designs
    Judith Molyneux - Principal Designer and Course Lecturer, Molyneux Designs Modern media room
    Judith Molyneux - Principal Designer and Course Lecturer, Molyneux Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +12
    Judith Molyneux - Principal Designer and Course Lecturer

    Our business is providing interior decorating and designing services to the general public, architects, builders and affiliated manufacturing, wholesale and retail businesses.

    Our services also include workplace training and assessing packages for people wishing to pursue a career in the building industry or staff training to the above affiliated businesses.

    Services
    Full interior decor and design services. Full workplace training and assessing packages.
    Service areas
    AUS
    Address
    Level 1, 275 Marion Street, Melville.
    6156 Aus
    United Kingdom
    +44-893176146 molyneuxdesigns.com.au
