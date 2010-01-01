Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (2)
    With showrooms in London, Oxford, and Cheshire, Kitchen Architecture is the largest independent designer of bulthaup kitchens in Europe. The Kitchen Architecture approach is unrivalled in terms of customer service, product knowledge, technical understanding, and project delivery. Our focus is always to add value to your home and lifestyle, using the bulthaup product to deliver beautiful sociable and functional kitchens and living spaces.  

    We strive to deliver a service that surpasses expectations. Our designers are supported by design co-ordinators who are fully trained in Kitchen Architecture design principles. Our project manager oversees your site surveys, liaises with all your other contractors, co-ordinates your team of bulthaup trained fitters, and ensures your project runs smoothly from concept to completion.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • installation and after-sales service
    Service areas
    • Europe
    • London UK
    • Oxfordshire
    • Manchester
    Company awards
    Winner: UK Kitchen Showroom of the Year 2012 Winner: UK Kitchen Master Retailer of the Year 2011 Winner: UK Kitchen Master Retailer of the Year 2010
    Address
    143-149 Lower Richmond Road
    SW151EZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087851960 www.kitchenarchitecture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Warren Freeman
    almost 3 years ago
    Khosro
    Testing road bus stop
    over 1 year ago
