I am an artist that works on the edge of the potter,s craft.I consider myself rather as a painter or illustrator of three dimensional objects whereby the surface of the pot is my canvas.
- Creation of decorative objects and vessels in ceramic.
- Beaumont du Perigord and France
- Finalist; Sydney Meyer International Ceramics Award, Australia. Finalist; Biennal Europia de Ceramica, Manises, Spain. Finalist; Concours de Ceramica, L'Alcora, Spain.
Tailladet, Sainte Croix de Beaumont.
24440 Beaumont
United Kingdom
+44-553225683 www.michaelkayceramics.net