Michael Kay; Ceramic Artist
Artists & Artisans in Beaumont
    ILLUSTRATED VESSELS

    I am an artist that works on the edge of the potter,s craft.I consider myself rather as a painter or illustrator of three dimensional objects whereby the surface of the pot is my canvas.

    Services
    Creation of decorative objects and vessels in ceramic.
    Service areas
    Beaumont du Perigord and France
    Company awards
    Finalist; Sydney Meyer International Ceramics Award, Australia. Finalist; Biennal Europia de Ceramica, Manises, Spain. Finalist; Concours de Ceramica, L'Alcora, Spain.
    Address
    Tailladet, Sainte Croix de Beaumont.
    24440 Beaumont
    United Kingdom
    +44-553225683 www.michaelkayceramics.net
