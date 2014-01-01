Your browser is out-of-date.

RS Architects
Architects in Barnet
Projects

    • Edwardian House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Built-in kitchens
    Edwardian House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Detached home
    Edwardian House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Detached home
    +4
    Edwardian House Barnet EN5
    Detached House London N20, RS Architects RS Architects Detached home
    Detached House London N20, RS Architects RS Architects Modern dining room
    Detached House London N20, RS Architects RS Architects Modern dining room
    +4
    Detached House London N20
    Side Extension in Conversation Area in Haringey, RS Architects RS Architects Kitchen units Bricks White
    Side Extension in Conversation Area in Haringey, RS Architects RS Architects Kitchen units Wood White
    Side Extension in Conversation Area in Haringey, RS Architects RS Architects Lean-to roof Glass Black
    +5
    Side Extension in Conversation Area in Haringey
    Side & Rear Extension, RS Architects RS Architects Classic style living room
    Side & Rear Extension, RS Architects RS Architects Classic style bathroom
    Side & Rear Extension, RS Architects RS Architects Modern living room
    +4
    Side & Rear Extension
    New Detached House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Detached home
    New Detached House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Built-in kitchens
    New Detached House Barnet EN5, RS Architects RS Architects Modern living room
    +6
    New Detached House Barnet EN5
    Residential Refurbishment in Edgware, RS Architects RS Architects Modern bathroom
    Residential Refurbishment in Edgware, RS Architects RS Architects Modern kitchen
    Residential Refurbishment in Edgware, RS Architects RS Architects Modern kitchen
    +6
    Residential Refurbishment in Edgware
    We are passionate to provide a professional economical service to our clients
    Rana Shad, director, qualified as an architect in 1984 from Huddersfield University and now is in practice as RS Architects in London, England, UK. She has been in practice for over 25 years and is a member of Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and Architects Registration Board (ARB).

    Services
    • RS Architects is a full service architectural
    • interior design and project management firm specialising in residential projects in Greater London.
    Service areas
    Barnet
    Address
    31 Kenerne Drive
    EN5 2NW Barnet
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084495441 rsarchitects.co.uk
