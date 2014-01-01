Your browser is out-of-date.

S&amp;Y Architects
Architects in London
    Hare & Tortoise, Chiswick
    WA Café
    Lysia Street

    Creating beautiful and practical architecture, interiors and products

    S&Y Architects (originally yfbs Ltd) was established in 2007, set up by Gordon Young and Johann Schnaus who met during training at the Royal College of Art, London. Based in London’s artistically vibrant EC1, the company’s output has been wide ranging and lends a close ear to each individual client brief – in the Arts, Residential and commercial Restaurant and Retail projects. Commercial experience includes the newly opened ‘Hutong’ restaurant in London’s iconic Shard and full refurbishment of Hare & Tortoise restaurants, Ealing and Kensington. Under construction is Shoryu Romen noodle bar, Piccadilly, London. S&Y’s residential output ranges from design of a luxury eco resort in Grenada, interior design and adaptation of a London penthouse and refurbishment of loft apartments and houses. The practice has always believed that architecture is an engaging, creative process – accessible, inspiring – and most relevant to the people who will be a part of it.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    45 Mitchell Street
    EC1V 3QD London
    United Kingdom
    say-architects.co.uk
