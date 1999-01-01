Bespoke Interior Accessories

Cubbins designs & develops luxury interior accessories for hotels and interior designers. Working with clients around the world, on projects such as hotels, yachts, restaurants and interior designers.

A leading supplier of luxury interior accessories since 1999, Cubbins supply quality-handcrafted Guest room accessories.

Stunning Bathroom Accessories carefully designed and crafted to house all bathroom products and amenities. Designs are available in 6 wood finishes or painted in a colour of choice and finished with your hotel logo, giving clients flexibility to personalize unique accessories. Along with Hand Towel Boxes, Laundry bins and Waste Paper Bins the complete Bathroom Accessory set is made up of an amenities tray, tissue box, soap dish and cotton wool pot.

Luxury Desk Accessories include desk blotters, box files, in trays and letter racks, all designed to fit with your hotel interior and keep everything on the desk in its rightful place.

Wooden Hotel Accessories such as magazine racks, amenity trays and umbrella bins have been designed for luxury, boutique hotels and are also available in 6 different wood finishes – Iroko, Sapelle, Wenge, Walnut, Pine and Oak.

Bespoke Fabric Covered Accessories can be finished in client’s own fabrics. Waste Paper Bins, Tissue Boxes, Linen Bins, Coat hangers and Luggage Racks, are all made by hand and covered in your own fabrics. You supply the fabric to match your curtains or upholstery or we can source it on your behalf. Upholstered Cushion seats for Laundry Bins as well as bespoke stools and Ottoman’s are some of the bespoke products we design for Hotels.

All products are custom made to order, we work with clients to design and develop unique interior accessories, offering a complete product development solution.

For more information please visit www.cubbins.co.uk or contact us on 01434 604 181 / studio1@cubbins.co.uk