MTX Property Pros Limited
General Contractors in London
Reviews
    • MTX Property Pros Ltd is an established property development and maintenance business offering a full range of building services for both domestic and commercial properties. With over 50 years combined experience you can be assured of a service that is professional, caring, and high quality.

    Services
    • property maintenance
    • Loft and garage conversions
    • refurbishments
    • Kitchen and Bathroom fitting
    • design and supply
    • Painting and Decorating
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical works
    • Extensions
    • Bricklaying
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Acton
    • Balham
    • Barnes
    • BATTERSEA
    • Bayswater
    • Brentford
    • Brixton
    • Camden
    • Canary Wharf
    • Chelsea
    • Chiswick
    • City of London
    • Clapham
    • Covent Garden
    • Ealing
    • Earl’s Court
    • Fulham
    • Hammersmith
    • hampstead
    • Highbury
    • Holland Park
    • Islington
    • Kennington
    • Kensington
    • Kentish Town
    • Knightsbridge
    • Maida Vale
    • Marble Arch
    • Marylebone
    • mayfair
    • Notting Hill
    • Paddington
    • Piccadilly
    • Pimlico
    • Putney
    • Regents Park
    • Tooting
    • Richmond
    • Twickenham
    • Shepherd’s Bush
    • Shoreditch
    • South Kensington
    • Wandsworth
    • West Kensington
    • Westminster
    • Show all 45 service areas
    Address
    SW6 1EN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071181161 www.mtxpropertypros.com
