Handcrafted, artisan fire pits, barbecues and sculptures for your outdoor space.

Ideal for outdoor heating all year round, our fire pits create an impressive focal point in any outdoor setting. Their functionality as a barbecue also perfectly complements the al fresco lifestyle.

We are a small Yorkshire-based business run by Digby Scott and Bob Lee, with a goal to merge the boundaries of engineering and art within our products. Digby is a Chartered Design Engineer. Bob, is an visual artist and indepedent film maker.

We design and make a range of fire pits, barbecues and decorative creatures to enhance your outdoor living space. Inspired by the natural world, all our designs are based on polyhedral shapes and combine design simplicity with engineering complexity. You can be assured that you are purchasing products from a morally and ethically run business. Being individually crafted, all our products are designed and made to be of the highest quality and durability. Aesthetically unique, they would make a striking addition to your outdoor space or a superb gift for anyone who loves the outdoor lifestyle.