Bellerby and Co Globemakers
Artists & Artisans in London
    • Amazing Mint Green Galileo Globes, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +12
    Amazing Mint Green Galileo Globes
    The Churchill Globe, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +4
    The Churchill Globe
    The Mini Desk Globe, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers
    +10
    The Mini Desk Globe
    Livingstone Globe by Bellerby & Co, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +11
    Livingstone Globe by Bellerby & Co
    The Galileo : Floor Standing Globe, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers
    +11
    The Galileo : Floor Standing Globe

    Creators of high quality, beautiful handmade globes. Combining traditional techniques with pioneering design. We are the only globe-makers in the world making fully handmade, hand-painted and modern traditional globes.

    Services
    • Custom made world globes with personalisation and bespoke cartography.
    • Maps
    • Globe-making
    • globes
    • personalized globe
    • personalised globe
    • custom made world globe
    • bespoke world globes
    • custom made world globes
    • replica globes
    • hand painted maps
    • personalized map
    • personalised map
    • Globemakers
    • Globemaker
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    • We ship Worldwide
    • Carnaby
    • London
    • Greater London
    • London and South East England
    • England
    • Germany and Europe
    • Europe
    • America
    • Central and South America
    • Australasia
    • australia
    • Canada
    • All across the UK
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • North America
    • International worldwide
    • Show all 18 service areas
    Company awards
    Queen's Award for Enterprise in the international trade category
    Address
    7 Bouverie Mews, Bouverie Road
    N16 0AE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088007235 www.bellerbyandco.com
