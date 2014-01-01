Adorn Interior Design is a Perth-based boutique interior design company that focuses on creating captivating residential spaces. Adorn believes that the spaces you live and work in should not only be functional, but a reflection of who you are and the lifestyle you lead. We strive to develop charming interiors, which will allow beauty and tranquility to become a part of your everyday life.

Adorn Interior Design’s founder, Kathryn, prides herself on being able to create and implement an array of different design styles; from cool and contemporary to country chic. Kathryn aims to execute a multifaceted approach to design, ensuring your complete satisfaction in your redesign project. Adorn incorporates colour, texture and pattern to develop individual and balanced interiors to meet each client’s needs. With each design, we put a great deal of emphasis into steering away from the predictable and mundane spaces whilst still producing a harmonious end product. Choosing Adorn Interior Design for your next design project will give you the peace of mind that comes with hiring a qualified interior designer, who will strive to develop your dream home.