Earth Designs
Landscape Designers in Leigh-On-Sea, Essex
Reviews (22)
    Botanical Garden on the Isle of Dogs
    Botanical Garden on the Isle of Dogs
    Sanctuary Garden Design in London
    Sanctuary Garden Design in London
    A Colorful Urban Garden Design Located in Essex
    A Colorful Urban Garden Design Located in Essex
    Outdoor Living Garden design in South London
    Outdoor Living Garden design in South London
    ROOF GARDEN IN WAPPING EAST LONDON
    ROOF GARDEN IN WAPPING EAST LONDON
    MODERN FAMILY GARDEN DESIGN IN WEST LONDON
    MODERN FAMILY GARDEN DESIGN IN WEST LONDON
    Show all 18 projects

    Earth Designs is a garden design and build company specialising in modern garden landscapes and funky outdoor spaces, although we still love to create traditional gardens as well. Earth Designs offers a total concept to completion service and is with you through every step of your landscaping project to help you realise your perfect outdoor space.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscaping
    • planting plans
    • product sourcing
    • patios
    • decking
    • garden lighting
    • water features
    Service areas
    • London
    • Essex
    • We work in London and Essex but also have projects Worldwide. We also offer a Postal design service.
    Address
    The Garden Studio, 64 Leighton Avenue
    SS9 1QA Leigh-On-Sea, Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7889440209 www.earthdesigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    Debbie Fielding
    I cannot recommend Earth Designs enough! Having moved to a new build home I wanted to create a new garden. Katrina was brilliant. I had a 2 hour online consultation via zoom and came away from the session feeling very excited about the design that had Katrina created. She completely understood the look I want to create and gave lots of advice and good ideas. Within two hours she had created an amazing concept drawing for me to make reality. The whole process was extremely pleasant and professional. 
    2 months ago
    Aimi Plant Aimi Plant
    We have been abandoned with a catalogue of errors in the landscaping. Nearly a year after EarthDesigns started landscaping our garden they have walked away from the project, leaving us thousands of pounds out of pocket and desperately trying to get other contractors to fix their mess. The most egregious issue is that both ponds that they installed leak, so we have been unable to fill them and our fish are still in a temporary pond. A summary of other problems follows: - Grouting around paving poorly done and already coming away, paving is not level in places causing water pooling - Tiling on feature wall badly fitted, bodged with mastic, white stains leaking out on to slate tiles, feature water spouts fitted using mastic and alreay coming loose - Render peeling off planters (within 6 months of being rendered) - Incorrect plants, dead plants, plants in wrong places - Damage to newly installed patio door tracks during landscaping due to carelessness of Matt's contractors - Astroturf lawn area badly fitted, trip hazards on onse side of lawn, gaps on the other - Incorrect foundations laid for hard-landscaping, leaving areas of the garden that can't be planted due to concrete being laid We had to get involved several times a day during the build because the workmen that he left on the job hadn't been given plans to work to and there wasn't a project manager. Additionally, the specialists that Matt said he would get involved didn't materialise (pond specialist, plantsman). A 'three month' job turned in to 6 months and then they just walked away from the mess.
    9 months ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Joel Samuels Joel Samuels
    After initially being a little hesitant about having a garden consultation over Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions, my wife and I came away from the session feeling uplifted and very excited about the lovely design Katrina created for our space. The whole process was extremely pleasant, personable and professional. Katrina had a good understanding of our garden space from photos and videos sent by us and by doing her own research. Katrina is extremely knowledgeable around all aspects of garden design and we are really looking forward to the design stage where Matt will visit our garden for a site survey. We thoroughly recommend Earth Designs to anyone considering a garden makeover. 
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: April 2021
