Moon Shipping Company is an independent home interiors store. It was

born out of the desire to bring to Northern Ireland an eclectic and exciting collection of contemporary craft and design.

Curated from a range of designers, Moon Shipping Company combines hand made reclaimed wood furniture with contemporary Scandinavian pieces to create a unique modern rustic aesthetic.

There are many items we can source for individual and commercial clients which we do not necessarily stock. Therefore please contact us with your specific interior needs and we can always buy to order on a wide range of items.