Smet UK—Staircases
Staircases & Railings in Limpsfield—Surrey
Reviews (6)
    Smet has been producing luxury tailor-made hardwood staircasesfor over 25 years, by taking a personal approach to every project. Our long experience ensures that every staircase is truly bespoke. Nothing is standard. Every staircase is individually designed, produced and installed by craftsmen, to meet your exact requirements. Our eye for perfection guarantees an unique piece of timeless art for your home. 

    Services
    staircases Wood-Glass Combination Wood-Wrought Iron/Steel Combination Wood-Hand Carved Wood-Marble/Clad
    Service areas
    United Kingdom Limpsfield—Surrey
    Address
    White Hart House, High Street
    RH8 0DT Limpsfield—Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-3339001010 www.staircasesofdistinction.com

    Reviews

    Andrew Smith
    We had met SMET at Grand Designs, and when we decided to install and new staircase they were our first and only point of call. Even during Covid, the design process went very smoothly sharing information electronically until we had a design agreed. Then a visit for the final measurements. This all understandable during Covid and we are very grateful for the measures. We closed the design, agreed installation date. Smet arranged for their installation team ( who were wonderful craftsmen) to remove our existing staircase which went smoothly. Then our new oak staircase arrived. The quality of workmanship is excellent, but unfortunately the first step of the whole staircase was built in their workshop with little thought of how the wood grain ran. It was in two differing ways. The workshop manufacturing side, failed to see and acknowledge it was a disaster where the designers did. We agreed to install it and cover that element over, but its a warning to others - do not leave manufacturing side any ability to make decisions, detail ALL, the design and installation is fantastic.
    6 months ago
    Imran Hussain
    Can not fault the product! Smet offer a premium service with a premium price....well worth it!
    almost 3 years ago
    Amber Judges
    SMET were professional from start to finish and nothing was too much trouble. The staircase looks lovely, we would definitely use then again
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
