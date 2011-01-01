Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Whitehouse Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Watford, Herts
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Maida Vale Townhouse, Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors BedroomTextiles
    Maida Vale Townhouse, Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors BathroomTextiles & accessories
    Maida Vale Townhouse, Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +1
    Maida Vale Townhouse
    Warm Dining , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern dining room
    Warm Dining , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern dining room
    Warm Dining , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern dining room
    Warm Dining
    Aylesbury Kitchen Design , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern kitchen
    Aylesbury Kitchen Design , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern kitchen
    Aylesbury Kitchen Design , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern kitchen
    +10
    Aylesbury Kitchen Design
    Lounge Bespoke Bookcase and renovation , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors
    Lounge Bespoke Bookcase and renovation , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern kitchen
    Lounge Bespoke Bookcase and renovation , Whitehouse Interiors Whitehouse Interiors Modern kitchen
    +7
    Lounge Bespoke Bookcase and renovation

    Whitehouse Interiors was founded by Sarah Myall in 2011. Sarah was able to pursue her dream of working for herself doing what she loved after gaining valuable experience within property and construction for 12 years prior to starting up. Sarah specialises in contemporary interiors within the Home Counties and that includes private residential, show homes and small commercial projects. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Bespoke Cabinetry
    • Upholstery
    • Soft furnishings
    • curtains
    • Blinds and window dressing.
    Service areas
    • Kensworth, Dunstable
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Essex
    • Bedfordshire
    • Hemel Hempstead
    • Watford, Herts
    Address
    219 Gammons Lane
    WD24 5JJ Watford, Herts
    United Kingdom
    +44-1923676636 www.white-houseinteriors.com
      Add SEO element