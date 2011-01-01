Whitehouse Interiors was founded by Sarah Myall in 2011. Sarah was able to pursue her dream of working for herself doing what she loved after gaining valuable experience within property and construction for 12 years prior to starting up. Sarah specialises in contemporary interiors within the Home Counties and that includes private residential, show homes and small commercial projects.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior Decoration
- Bespoke Cabinetry
- Upholstery
- Soft furnishings
- curtains
- Blinds and window dressing.
- Service areas
- Kensworth, Dunstable
- Greater London and Hertfordshire
- Buckinghamshire
- Essex
- Bedfordshire
- Hemel Hempstead
- Watford, Herts
- Address
-
219 Gammons Lane
WD24 5JJ Watford, Herts
United Kingdom
+44-1923676636 www.white-houseinteriors.com