Cleverbeds Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Brighton
    Cleverbeds
    Cleverbeds

    Over a life time we spend on average of 26 years in bed! Why not make sure that time is spent in comfortable slumber in a bed that not only looks and feels great but also puts a smile on your face.

    Our mission here at cleverbeds is to bring excitement to the bedroom with the finest textiles, vibrant colours and features that make a difference to your everyday life with innovation and style.

    Services
    Furniture Online Shop
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    52 Ashurst Road
    BN2 4PH Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-8446680845
