Ben Whistler was formed in 1999 by brothers Ben and Sebastian de Groot. They came from a family background of furniture restoration and antiques, so making high quality custom furniture was a natural progression.

The company combines the traditional values of craftsmanship and detailed knowledge of furniture with the benefits of advanced technology and streamlining. The Design department has backgrounds in traditional upholstery and Furniture Design and is able to produce concept sketches up to fully detailed ROD drawings and 3D renderings.

This ability means that Ben Whistler are as comfortable making large volume production runs as they are manufacturing one-off centrepiece furniture. The ability to scale for manufacture also means that fully developed designs can be made economic for large contract installations such as Resort Hotels, Restaurants and Casinos.

The Sales team have many years of combined experience in the luxury Interiors market and are able to offer guidance and advice on the construction and design of projects, as well as manage the flow of the job using state of the art custom software developed for Ben Whistler.

For all enquiries & quotes: sophie@benwhistler.com