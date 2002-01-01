Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Suzanne Tucker Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dorking
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • St James' central London, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors Modern bathroom Marble Grey
    St James' central London, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors Built-in kitchens White
    St James' central London, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors Modern living room White
    +5
    St James' central London
    Balham, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Grey
    Balham, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Grey
    Balham, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Grey
    +2
    Balham
    SHROPSHIRE, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration Metallic/Silver
    SHROPSHIRE, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Green
    SHROPSHIRE, Suzanne Tucker Interiors Suzanne Tucker Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Red
    +6
    SHROPSHIRE

    Suzanne Tucker Interiors has been designing beautiful interiors since 2002. Our projects are wide and varied and cover the UK and abroad. We strive to create unique spaces that combine comfort with style whilst never forgetting quality, detail, budget or timescale. Each project will reflect the client’s personality and aspirations, be sympathetic with the architecture and will exceed expectations. 

    We provide a very personal hands on and informal approach that will put clients at ease. We will create and curate a home that you will never want to leave...

    We take our projects from concept through to completion but we are also happy to offer consultation. Flexibility is key to some of our clients and therefor they can choose their level of involvement. The interior design services that we offer are all backed by a team of professional craftsmen and tradesmen. Suzanne Tucker is a member of The British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) and is fully insured.

    Services
    A complete Interior Design service.
    Service areas
    Dorking
    Address
    Burley
    RH5 4NX Dorking
    United Kingdom
    +44-7976302867 www.suzannetucker-interiors.com
      Add SEO element