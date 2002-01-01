Suzanne Tucker Interiors has been designing beautiful interiors since 2002. Our projects are wide and varied and cover the UK and abroad. We strive to create unique spaces that combine comfort with style whilst never forgetting quality, detail, budget or timescale. Each project will reflect the client’s personality and aspirations, be sympathetic with the architecture and will exceed expectations.

We provide a very personal hands on and informal approach that will put clients at ease. We will create and curate a home that you will never want to leave...

We take our projects from concept through to completion but we are also happy to offer consultation. Flexibility is key to some of our clients and therefor they can choose their level of involvement. The interior design services that we offer are all backed by a team of professional craftsmen and tradesmen. Suzanne Tucker is a member of The British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) and is fully insured.