Statement Kitchens. Family Owned. Yorkshire Based.



Statement Kitchens is an established family owned kitchen design and installation business based in Yorkshire. As a business we are driven by our passion to create affordable quality bespoke fitted kitchens that are crafted to reflect you and the way you live your life. Our highly competent project managed and personal service ensures that your beautifully designed kitchen will be expertly installed by our fitting team, completed to your full satisfaction and a showroom standard. It’s no surprise that our reputation for honouring these commitments has enabled Statement Kitchens to build a thriving and growing business predominately on customer referrals.

Proud to be based in Yorkshire we have experience of providing kitchen design and installation services across Yorkshire region for more than 20 years. So if you are looking for a Yorkshire based company to plan, design and install your new bespoke fitted kitchen Statement Kitchens comes highly recommended (by our customers!). We offer our extensive range of quality designer fitted kitchens, beautifully crafted worktops and appliances throughout the county and have established a strong customer presence in North Yorkshire (York and Harrogate) , West Yorkshire (Wetherby, Leeds, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Bradford, Halifax, Pontefract and Castleford) and South Yorkshire (Barnsley and Doncaster).