Statement Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Pontefract
Reviews (5)
    Wentworth Kitchen in Alabaster

    Statement Kitchens. Family Owned. Yorkshire Based.

    Statement Kitchens is an established family owned kitchen design and installation business based in Yorkshire. As a business we are driven by our passion to create affordable quality bespoke fitted kitchens that are crafted to reflect you and the way you live your life. Our highly competent project managed and personal service ensures that your beautifully designed kitchen will be expertly installed by our fitting team, completed to your full satisfaction and a showroom standard. It’s no surprise that our reputation for honouring these commitments has enabled Statement Kitchens to build a thriving and growing business predominately on customer referrals.

    Proud to be based in Yorkshire we have experience of providing kitchen design and installation services across Yorkshire region for more than 20 years. So if you are looking for a Yorkshire based company to plan, design and install your new bespoke fitted kitchen Statement Kitchens comes highly recommended (by our customers!). We offer our extensive range of quality designer fitted kitchens, beautifully crafted worktops and appliances throughout the county and have established a strong customer presence in North Yorkshire (York and Harrogate) , West Yorkshire (Wetherby, Leeds, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Bradford, Halifax, Pontefract and Castleford) and South Yorkshire (Barnsley and Doncaster).

    Services
    Kitchen design and installation.
    Service areas
    Pontefract
    Address
    8 Carleton Road
    WF8 3ND Pontefract
    United Kingdom
    +44-8002707350 www.statementkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Wakefield
    over 4 years ago
    Mark Lonsdale
    about 5 years ago
    Matthew Booth
    Couldn't have asked for anything better. Looked around for months and the kitchens we liked were far too expensive. I had just about given up when I came across Statement Kitchens website. To my surprise they had exactly what we were looking for and the prices were amazing. This is the best kitchen ever and we are extremely pleased with it!! From the design stage through to delivery and fitting we cannot fault anything. It is designed to last with solid build quality and feel. Mark was really open to us changing our minds and really helped with the design. Everything is now installed and we have the most wonderful kitchen - thank you to all at Statement Kitchens,.
    almost 8 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
