Office &amp; Reception Planters Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Reviews (0)
    • Replica Plants are the UK’s largest online retailer of artificial plants, artificial trees, bespoke artificial trees and artificial hedges. At Replica Plants we offer a full service from designing bespoke trees and hedges to building and installing  the finished product. Our in house team have years of experience now and have a fantastic reputation for professionalism providing our customers with perfection. We also offer a simple buy online service if you require.


    We specialise in artificial roof top gardens and offer a full design and installation service, transforming areas with a range of maintenance free artificial plants. Some of our roof top installations have been particularly successful in screening unsightly equipment such as water towers, air-conditioning units and maintenance equipment.

    Services
    • Artificial Hedging Samples
    • Quotes and Installation
    Service areas
    • London
    • & all across the UK
    • International
    • Newcastle upon Tyne
    Address
    Ashtree Farm, Heddon on the Wall, Newcastle upon Tyne
    NE15 0HE Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1661871481 replicaplants.co.uk
