HEAD DESIGNER – LAURA MCCREE
Laura started her career as a visual artist/painter, but as she evolved over the years her creative skills led her into the world of luxury Interiors. Over many years within the industry Laura developed her skills in Spatial & Architecture Interior design Laura artistic approach in developing unique Interiors truly showed in the way she created very unique looks within her High-end residential & commercial projects. Laura’s intense knowledge developed over 20 years in product & design enables her to create a space that becomes truly unique to her clients needs… Laura launched Landan Ltd to take her skills of creativity & knowledge in Spatial Architecture Interior Design, product Design & visual art, offering her client base a truly bespoke service in design & creativity. Spatial & Architectural Interior Design enables the designer to work closely with the client to ignite a look externally & internally into a space. Spatial Design ignites the initial look in line with developing the functionality, layout & product placement within a space. Laura’s love of design and drowning herself in the challenge of creating something truly unique ignited the service of Landan Ltd.
- Services
- SPATIAL ARCHITECTURE INTERIOR DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN VISUAL DECORATIVE ART
- Service areas
- city manchester and Manchester
- Address
-
Studio 3 Crusader Works 61-72 chapletown street Manchester
M1 2WH City Manchester
United Kingdom
+44-7967049958 www.landanltd.com - www.lauramccree.blogspot.com
LANDAN LTD
Interior design space creation and functionality of each given project, including bespoke product design and producing unique pieces of visual decorative art that transform’s spaces. Landan Ltd works on private commissions in Spatial & Architecture. Landan Ltd Studio offers creative, artistically driven solutions in and around architecture and design. If you are looking for more than a conventional outcome, Laura, the head designer of Landan Ltd can provide a design service that is tailored to your needs. Landan Ltd works on private projects directly with the architect or private clients, who each use Laura’s skills on space creativity, functionality and product design within a build, whether residential or commercial. The Landan Ltd studio is uniquely experienced in the knowledge of spatial & architectural interior design, product design and the arts. Laura combines architectural and interiors skills in producing products in spatial design along with creating unique visual art installations, with the main goal of creating breath-taking visual impact on each of her projects. Laura believes in the rapid output of ideas and involving the client in the design process with real dialogue. Laura ensures that Master sketching works hand in hand with expert 3D development and visualization in the presentation of her designs. Laura is always happy to discuss your precise objectives and match them to relevant examples of her extensive portfolio.