Legal disclosure

LANDAN LTD

Interior design space creation and functionality of each given project, including bespoke product design and producing unique pieces of visual decorative art that transform’s spaces. Landan Ltd works on private commissions in Spatial & Architecture. Landan Ltd Studio offers creative, artistically driven solutions in and around architecture and design. If you are looking for more than a conventional outcome, Laura, the head designer of Landan Ltd can provide a design service that is tailored to your needs. Landan Ltd works on private projects directly with the architect or private clients, who each use Laura’s skills on space creativity, functionality and product design within a build, whether residential or commercial. The Landan Ltd studio is uniquely experienced in the knowledge of spatial & architectural interior design, product design and the arts. Laura combines architectural and interiors skills in producing products in spatial design along with creating unique visual art installations, with the main goal of creating breath-taking visual impact on each of her projects. Laura believes in the rapid output of ideas and involving the client in the design process with real dialogue. Laura ensures that Master sketching works hand in hand with expert 3D development and visualization in the presentation of her designs. Laura is always happy to discuss your precise objectives and match them to relevant examples of her extensive portfolio.