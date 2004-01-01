Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SOM design
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dheeraj East Coast Dubai, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    Dheeraj East Coast Dubai, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    Dheeraj East Coast Dubai, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    +7
    Dheeraj East Coast Dubai
    Private Appartment , SOM design SOM design Classic style houses
    Private Appartment , SOM design SOM design Classic style houses
    Private Appartment , SOM design SOM design Classic style houses
    +7
    Private Appartment
    Crystal Restaurant , SOM design SOM design Minimalist office buildings
    Crystal Restaurant , SOM design SOM design Minimalist office buildings
    Crystal Restaurant , SOM design SOM design Minimalist office buildings
    +5
    Crystal Restaurant
    Gravity Gym, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    Gravity Gym, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    Gravity Gym, SOM design SOM design Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Gravity Gym
    Riara , SOM design SOM design Classic airports
    Riara , SOM design SOM design Classic airports
    Riara , SOM design SOM design Classic airports
    +3
    Riara

    Located in the south Mumbai, India, SOM design is a multi-disciplinary consultancy providing design solutions for planning, architecture and  interior design. After seven years of experience as a numerously published  design associate and partner with a broad range of top firms, Ar. Manish  Jawkar established SOM design in 2004 with a goal of providing exclusive design services to our clients. Our diverse portfolio offers projects types from corporate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, retail and premium residences. SOM design  believes that understanding the needs of our clients is of paramount importance. If your project is small or large, our professional design team has the knowledge and expertise required for your project to be a success. If you are looking for a design firm that values listening, quality design, sustainability, respect for the budget and accountability, we agree with your values and work hard to deliver you top notch customer service from the projects conception to completion. SOM design employs experienced and qualified architects ,Interior designers and 3D visualizers in every design process. With our state of the art 3D computerized presentations, clients can rest assured that they would be able to interpret precisely how the designer visualise the drawings in his mind. This enables us to perform complex designs and still provide an accurate communication to you in the course of our services.

    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    A. 344 ANTOP HILL WAREHOUSE COMPANY NEAR DOSTI ACRES WADALA
    400037 Mumbai
    India
    +91-24141991 www.somdesign.in

    Reviews

    vivek Patel
    over 1 year ago
    MeeTanush Shah
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element