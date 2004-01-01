Located in the south Mumbai, India, SOM design is a multi-disciplinary consultancy providing design solutions for planning, architecture and interior design. After seven years of experience as a numerously published design associate and partner with a broad range of top firms, Ar. Manish Jawkar established SOM design in 2004 with a goal of providing exclusive design services to our clients. Our diverse portfolio offers projects types from corporate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, retail and premium residences. SOM design believes that understanding the needs of our clients is of paramount importance. If your project is small or large, our professional design team has the knowledge and expertise required for your project to be a success. If you are looking for a design firm that values listening, quality design, sustainability, respect for the budget and accountability, we agree with your values and work hard to deliver you top notch customer service from the projects conception to completion. SOM design employs experienced and qualified architects ,Interior designers and 3D visualizers in every design process. With our state of the art 3D computerized presentations, clients can rest assured that they would be able to interpret precisely how the designer visualise the drawings in his mind. This enables us to perform complex designs and still provide an accurate communication to you in the course of our services.