Thompson McCabe
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Beautiful Family Home, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe Modern bathroom Tiles White
    Beautiful Family Home, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe Modern bathroom Tiles Brown
    Beautiful Family Home, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe Modern kitchen Quartz Brown
    +24
    Beautiful Family Home
    London Regents Park, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe
    London Regents Park, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe
    London Regents Park, Thompson McCabe Thompson McCabe
    +8
    London Regents Park

    Thompson McCabe has a proven track record in consistently sourcing, developing and divesting properties (both residential and commercial), in London and the South East of England during what can only be described as the most financially challenging decade in the last 100 years – as result of the global credit crisis. It is this successful track record that has played a vital part in proving the viability of our investment focused strategies, as a business, and for private clients alike.

    Property development and client services firm focused on offering all aspects of Design, Build and Maintenance to both residential and commercial properties. Thompson McCabe is actively managing a growing portfolio of residential and commercial properties across London, South East and North West of England.  

    Client Services: Interior Design Ultra High-End Design & Build Services Comprehensive Property Search Services Project Management  Conceptual Design  Turnkey Service  Furniture Procurement 

    Investment Services: Commercial & Residential  Portfolio Management Consultancy Services Financial Planning & Appraisals

    Services
    • Property Development
    • Interior Design
    • Construction
    • Project Management
    • Design & Build
    • Commercial & Residential
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    Dalton Houe, 60 Windsor Avenue
    SW19 2RR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7540316161 www.thompsonmccabe.co.uk
