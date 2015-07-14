I am an interior designer with a style that is fresh, warm, luxurious and contemporary with an arty twist providing laid back glamour with bespoke artwork and furnishings.

Known for creating easy to live-with modern schemes through my lively, playful and sensual approach, I believe that with a little careful planning, design classics and budget can be combined to dazzling effect. In all my work there is a focus on statement styling. This styling makes use of colours, collectables, plants as well as an awareness of good lighting that defines a space and creates different moods. I can and will tailor a project to work with the largest and smallest of budgets. It is designed for your taste, your budget and your lifestyle.