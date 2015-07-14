Your browser is out-of-date.

Nik A Ramli Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    I am an interior designer with a style that is fresh, warm, luxurious and contemporary with an arty twist providing laid back glamour with bespoke artwork and furnishings.

    Known for creating easy to live-with modern schemes through my lively, playful and sensual approach, I believe that with a little careful planning, design classics and budget can be combined to dazzling effect. In all my work there is a focus on statement styling. This styling makes use of colours, collectables, plants as well as an awareness of good lighting that defines a space and creates different moods. I can and will tailor a project to work with the largest and smallest of budgets. It is designed for your taste, your budget and your lifestyle.

    Services
    Interior Design Service / Consultation / E-Design Service
    Service areas
    • London
    • Leicester
    • Malaysia
    • worldwide
    Company awards
    Northern Design Awards 2013 – Livingetc Best Room Of 2013, Finalist / Concept for Living Interior Design Awards 2005 – Public Vote Runner Up
    Address
    W8 6TG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7963260549 www.nikaramli.com
    Legal disclosure

    FROM MALAYSIA TO THE UNITED KINGDOM: EXCLUSIVE Q&A WITH INTERIOR DESIGNER AND AUTHOR NIK A RAMLI

    NIK A RAMLI'S TRIBUTE TO DONNA SUMMER

    IN THE PRESS

    TESTIMONIALS / REVIEWS

