Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cross Stitch It
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Custom and bespoke embroidery design; PDF cross stitch charts sold from website.

    Services
    • We design unique and high quality bespoke and custom cross stitch embroidery charts for clients. We can also provide a stitching service for patterns if required.​ Traditional or modern embroidered Samplers for decoration
    • commemorations
    • anniversaries
    • weddings
    • photo-to-chart conversion and much more.
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Company awards
    Published in top magazines in UK, US and Australia
    Address
    EC1 London
    United Kingdom
    www.crossstitchit.com
      Add SEO element