Hillam Furniture originated from Footstools Direct Limited a company that originated to produce small furniture items to the general public. After several years of growth, trade and contract customers became a significant part of the company’s turnover, hence the need for a dedicated contract furniture operation.

Working from a small unit in rural North Yorkshire and operating throughout the UK, Hillam Furniture is made up of a dedicated team of craftsmen and women who oversee each job with care and integrity from start to finish.

Call us today and we’ll provide you with genuine contract furniture solutions…