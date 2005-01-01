Your browser is out-of-date.

Hillam Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Leeds
    Wahaca

    Hillam Furniture originated from Footstools Direct Limited a company that originated to produce small furniture items to the general public. After several years of growth, trade and contract customers became a significant part of the company’s turnover, hence the need for a dedicated contract furniture operation.

    Working from a small unit in rural North Yorkshire and operating throughout the UK, Hillam Furniture is made up of a dedicated team of craftsmen and women who oversee each job with care and integrity from start to finish.

    Call us today and we’ll provide you with genuine contract furniture solutions…

    Services
    • drum stools
    • Benches
    • Upholstery
    • cubes
    • footstools
    • Coffee Tables
    • Ottomans
    • seating and more.
    Address
    Lawnswood, Main Street, Hillam,
    LS25 5HH Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1977680606 www.hillamfurniture.co.uk
