Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tanby Pools
Pools & Spas in Greater London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • European and British Award Winning Outdoor Pool, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    European and British Award Winning Outdoor Pool, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    European and British Award Winning Outdoor Pool, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    +1
    European and British Award Winning Outdoor Pool
    INDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 4, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool Tiles Blue
    INDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 4, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool Tiles Grey
    INDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 4, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool Tiles Grey
    INDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 4
    OUTDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 5, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Classic style pool
    OUTDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 5, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Classic style pool
    OUTDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 5, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Classic style pool
    OUTDOOR POOL REFURBISHMENT No 5
    Indoor subterranean pool with movable floor, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    Indoor subterranean pool with movable floor, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    Indoor subterranean pool with movable floor, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    +5
    Indoor subterranean pool with movable floor
    A Fascinating Pool Spa with Glass Wall, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools GardenSwim baths & ponds
    A Fascinating Pool Spa with Glass Wall, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools GardenSwim baths & ponds
    A Fascinating Pool Spa with Glass Wall, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools GardenSwim baths & ponds
    +1
    A Fascinating Pool Spa with Glass Wall
    Indoor pool with waterfall features, sauna and stainless steel spa, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    Indoor pool with waterfall features, sauna and stainless steel spa, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    Indoor pool with waterfall features, sauna and stainless steel spa, Tanby Pools Tanby Pools Modern pool
    +2
    Indoor pool with waterfall features, sauna and stainless steel spa

    Established in 1966, Tanby Swimming Pools are proud of their reputation for offering the very best in indoor and outdoor pool design, building and maintenance. Serving the South East and founder members of SPATA – The Swimming Pool And Allied Trades Association, Tanby Swimming Pools is a multi award winning, family business with a team of highly qualified consultants and engineers. Every project receives the same individual care and attention from the outset allowing Tanby to create your dream outdoor living space for fun and relaxation in your own garden.

    The Showroom stocks a huge array of games, inflatables, above ground pools, chemicals, hot tubs and equipment. 

    Services
    • Design
    • Build and Maintenance of Swimming Pools and Spas
    Service areas
    • Central london
    • London and South East England
    • Kent
    • Sussex
    • Essex
    • Surrey and surrounding areas
    • Greater London
    Company awards
    Multi SPATA (Swimming Pool & Allied Trades Association Gold, Silver & Bronze Awards, Outstanding Pool Design of the Year, Pool Contractor of the Year, Multi UK Pool & Spa Scene Awards, EUSA (European Union of Swimming Pool and Spas Association Gold Award, Finalist in The International Design Awards
    Address
    The Pool Centre
    CR6 9DS Greater London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1883622335 www.tanbypools.co.uk
      Add SEO element