Established in 1966, Tanby Swimming Pools are proud of their reputation for offering the very best in indoor and outdoor pool design, building and maintenance. Serving the South East and founder members of SPATA – The Swimming Pool And Allied Trades Association, Tanby Swimming Pools is a multi award winning, family business with a team of highly qualified consultants and engineers. Every project receives the same individual care and attention from the outset allowing Tanby to create your dream outdoor living space for fun and relaxation in your own garden.

The Showroom stocks a huge array of games, inflatables, above ground pools, chemicals, hot tubs and equipment.