Chapel Street Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Private Residences, London, Chapel Street Furniture Chapel Street Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood White
    Private Residences, London, Chapel Street Furniture Chapel Street Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
    Private Residences, London
    Custom Furniture Made to Order, Chapel Street Furniture Chapel Street Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    Custom Furniture Made to Order, Chapel Street Furniture Chapel Street Furniture Dining roomChairs & benches Wood White
    Custom Furniture Made to Order, Chapel Street Furniture Chapel Street Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Grey
    +1
    Custom Furniture Made to Order

    Born from the success of its parent company Ben Whistler, our custom made range of high quality items CHAPEL STREET is a refined collection of our most inspiring designs at great prices and short lead times.The collection includes sofas, armchairs & dining chairs, stools & ottomans, beds & headboards.

    For all enquiries & quotes: info@chapelstreetlondon.com

    Services
    Contemporary High-end Furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 305, Design Centre East, Chelsea Harbour
    SW10 0XF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085766644 www.chapelstreetlondon.com
