Architects and Planning Consultants, Slemish Design Studio, based in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Our portfolio boasts an extensive range of architectural and planning solutions, with a variety of projects throughout Northern Ireland, UK and Republic of Ireland
- Services
- Architecture
- planning consultants
- commercial design
- residential design
- Service areas
- Northern Ireland
- Ireland
- & all across the UK & Europe
- Company awards
- Finalists for—Website of the year 2012 | best new business of the year 2013
- Finalists for—best new business of the year 2014
- Finalists for—best premises of the year 2014
- Address
-
29 Raceview Road
BT424JJ Ballymena
United Kingdom
+44-2825862461 slemishdesignstudio.co.uk