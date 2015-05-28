Your browser is out-of-date.

slemish design studio architects
Architects in Ballymena
    Modern Architects Office, slemish design studio architects
    Modern Architects Office, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    Modern Architects Office, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    +23
    Modern Architects Office
    Randalstown Extension & Renovation, slemish design studio architects
    Randalstown Extension & Renovation, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    Randalstown Extension & Renovation, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    +13
    Randalstown Extension & Renovation
    Castledawson traditional farm house, slemish design studio architects
    Castledawson traditional farm house, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    Castledawson traditional farm house, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    +22
    Castledawson traditional farm house
    Dunadry House, slemish design studio architects
    Dunadry House, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects Modern houses
    Dunadry House, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +11
    Dunadry House
    Modern Sunroom, slemish design studio architects
    Modern Sunroom, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    Modern Sunroom, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
    +3
    Modern Sunroom

    Architects and Planning Consultants, Slemish Design Studio, based in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Our portfolio boasts an extensive range of architectural and planning solutions, with a variety of projects throughout Northern Ireland, UK and Republic of Ireland

    Services
    • Architecture
    • planning consultants
    • commercial design
    • residential design
    Service areas
    • Northern Ireland
    • Ireland
    • & all across the UK & Europe
    Company awards
    • Finalists for—Website of the year 2012 | best new business of the year 2013
    • Finalists for—best new business of the year 2014
    • Finalists for—best premises of the year 2014
    Address
    29 Raceview Road
    BT424JJ Ballymena
    United Kingdom
    +44-2825862461 slemishdesignstudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Daly Renewables Ltd
    We have been working Slemish going back a few years now and they are a very forward thinking architectural practise. They not only design nice houses which have a modern feel but they have an excellent approach to ensuring their projects are low energy buildings. Very approachable team and always up to speed with the latest technologies on the market. Keep up the good work Slemish....
    about 4 years ago
