Here at 2adesign we pride ourselves on the ability to take on any project and deliver a first-class solu-tion to your design conundrum. If your wanting to expand the space you have by the way of an exten-sion, or you simply want to create a particular look to just one room or the compete house we can de-liver. We will work closely with you to make sure the dream idea you have in your head will be rolled out into a tangible reality. Detail and finishing’s on a project is what will make it stand out from the rest and we make sure that this is of the highest stan-dard on each and every job.
- Services
- Interior Architects, Home Staging, and Home Orgonisation.
- Service areas
- CAMBRIDGESHIRE
- Address
-
THE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE, HIGH STREET
PE19 5RH Offord Darcy
United Kingdom
+44-7774988406 www.2adesign.co.uk
If you’re looking to simply decorate your room and want to know which colours to choose then stop here. Be-lieve us when we say that this is achievable by you. There is no need for an interior designer. They will only ask you what colour you like and then simply match that with another colour. If however, you want to create a style, feel or concept, if you want to take out a wall and make your space larger, if you want to change some rooms around to give a different feel and use to your space, we can help!