We are a supplier of innovative and modern designing home products to beautify your residence and business. These inspired products are based on trends from the international market and can provide a
beautiful update to any space at an affordable price.
- Services
- 3D Wall Panels
- Glass Mosaic Tiles
- Glass and Stone Tiles
- Glass Mosaic Backsplash
- Textured Wall Panels
- 3D Wall Panels for Sale
- Service areas
- Texas
- Address
-
15322 House Road #2
Hockley Texas
United States
+1-2812211827 www.affordablehomeinnovations.com