It’s a passion for stone and the desire to continually source and discover new stone from around the world that is at the heart of Stone Age.

Our highly knowledgeable & enthusiastic staff offer authoritative and honest advice on the selection, suitability, application and finishing of natural stone. Whether you seek FLOORING for a contemporary or period interior, BATH SURROUNDS, RECEPTION DESKS, SIGNAGE, STAIRCASES, SWIMMING POOLS, WETROOMS or WORKTOPS you will find Stone Age regarded as one of the UK's leading specialist suppliers of all things stone.

You can visit our showrooms for advice and to see our full and extensive range.

Stone Age is a family run business and what sets us apart is our approach to stone and to our customers. We can offer you informed advice on any aspect of choosing and fitting stone and show you what can be achieved when you choose stone