Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stone Age
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Marble Wetroom and Kitchen Island - Dinder House, Somerset, Stone Age Stone Age KitchenBench tops
    Marble Wetroom and Kitchen Island - Dinder House, Somerset, Stone Age Stone Age KitchenBench tops
    Marble Wetroom and Kitchen Island - Dinder House, Somerset, Stone Age Stone Age KitchenBench tops
    +4
    Marble Wetroom and Kitchen Island - Dinder House, Somerset

    It’s a passion for stone and the desire to continually source and discover new stone from around the world that is at the heart of Stone Age.

    Our highly knowledgeable & enthusiastic staff offer authoritative and honest advice on the selection, suitability, application and finishing of natural stone. Whether you seek FLOORING for a contemporary or period interior,  BATH SURROUNDS, RECEPTION DESKS, SIGNAGE, STAIRCASES, SWIMMING POOLS, WETROOMS or WORKTOPS you will find Stone Age regarded as one of the UK's leading specialist suppliers of all things stone.

    You can visit our showrooms for advice and to see our full and extensive range.

    Stone Age is a family run business and what sets us apart is our approach to stone and to our customers. We can offer you informed advice on any aspect of choosing and fitting stone and show you what can be achieved when you choose stone

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    UNIT 3, PARSONS GREEN DEPOT, PARSONS GREEN LANE
    SW6 4HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073849092 www.stone-age.co.uk
      Add SEO element