cu_cucine
Designers in Watlington, Oxfordshire
Projects

    Seer Green - In-Frame Kitchen
    Seer Green - In-Frame Kitchen
    Henley On Thames - Handleless Glass Kitchen
    Aston Upthorpe - Handleless In-Frame Kitchen
    Wallingford - Oak Dressing Room
    Aston Upthorpe - In-Frame Kitchen
    Stoke Row - Modern Kitchen
    Crafted & Unique

    We are an independent family run home, kitchen living design studio & retailer based in the picturesque English country market town of Watlington, Oxfordshire. Our showroom aims to create a relaxed, informal environment where clients can feel welcome and uplifted. We provide a carefully chosen range of outstandingly conceived and bespoke crafted kitchen furniture and appliances. Representing a select group of major international manufacturers, we offer a range of classic and contemporary pieces by established designers – with a discerning outlook and a keen eye for aesthetics, ‘Cucucine’ takes pride in its enthusiasm, knowledge and attention to detail. The Raw Materials It’s a place where you can dig a little deeper to appreciate the processes, materials and design details that go into creating a worthwhile kitchen design. Driven by a curiosity and a desire to stand apart, the Cucucine showroom is a place to feel surprised, stimulated and most of all, inspired.

    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • International
    • Watlington
    • Oxfordshire
    Address
    OX49 5QQ Watlington, Oxfordshire
    United Kingdom
    www.cucucine.co.uk
