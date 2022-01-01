Erdal Architects is an established architecture practice based in Edinburgh and involved in projects large and small all over Scotland.

Much of our work is private and residential housing for individual clients and developers, ranging from minor alterations to the occasional clachan, but we also get involved in office, shop, community and restoration projects.

For many clients a building project is the largest single investment they will ever make and we are always aware that we are being entrusted with the responsibility to guide them safely through the complexities of the building process. Working in partnership with our clients, we delight in creating elegant, life-enhancing architecture.