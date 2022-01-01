Your browser is out-of-date.

Erdal Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Reviews (1)
    Erdal Architects is an established architecture practice based in Edinburgh and involved in projects large and small all over Scotland.

    Much of our work is private and residential housing for individual clients and developers, ranging from minor alterations to the occasional clachan, but we also get involved in office, shop, community and restoration projects.

    For many clients a building project is the largest single investment they will ever make and we are always aware that we are being entrusted with the responsibility to guide them safely through the complexities of the building process.  Working in partnership with our clients, we delight in creating elegant, life-enhancing architecture.

    • Architecture
    • Design
    • Contract Administration
    • Scotland
    • Edinburgh and the Lothians
    2007 Perth and Kinross Civic Trust Award
    12g Timber Bush
    EH6 6QH Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315546725 www.erdal.co.uk

    Ben S
    We met up with Audrey at our house which required a number of major renovation work. We went through the house together and talked about the things we wanted to do. She has given us good advice and is very professional and pleasant. We received a very detailed quote and estimate from her within the same week. Would strongly recommend the company!
    over 4 years ago
