Interior Design and Furniture Supplier in London.
Specialist in Modern Interiors for New Build Apartments.
Our specialty in contemporary interior styles, expert space planning skills and a portfolio of mid-priced to premium suppliers allows us to create stunning contemporary interiors to suit a range of budgets.
- Services
- Full Interior Design services and Supply of Furniture
- Service areas
- London: Hampstead
- Belsize Park
- Primrose Hill
- St Johns wood
- Camden
- Soho
- Marylebone
- Maida Vale
- Fitzrovia
- Mayfair
- Victoria
- Notting Hill
- Chelsea
- Knightsbridge
- Belgravia
- Kensington
- Earls Court
- West Brompton
- Fulham
- Clerkenwell
- City and Shoreditch
- Islington
- Battersea
- Show all 23 service areas
- Address
-
101-103 Heath Street
NW3 6SS London
United Kingdom
+44-2037441121 www.blackandmilk.co.uk