Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (10)
    • Modern New Home in Hampstead, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern dining room
    Modern New Home in Hampstead, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London BedroomBeds & headboards
    Modern New Home in Hampstead, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +31
    Modern New Home in Hampstead
    Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Classic style living room
    Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Classic style living room
    Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Classic style study/office
    +13
    Chelsea Family House
    City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Living roomLighting
    City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern living room
    City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern living room
    +11
    City Pied a Terre

    Interior Design and Furniture Supplier in London.
    Specialist in Modern Interiors for New Build Apartments.

    Our specialty in contemporary interior styles, expert space planning skills and a portfolio of mid-priced to premium suppliers allows us to create stunning contemporary interiors to suit a range of budgets.

    Services
    Full Interior Design services and Supply of Furniture
    Service areas
    • London: Hampstead
    • Belsize Park
    • Primrose Hill
    • St Johns wood
    • Camden
    • Soho
    • Marylebone
    • Maida Vale
    • Fitzrovia
    • Mayfair
    • Victoria
    • Notting Hill
    • Chelsea
    • Knightsbridge
    • Belgravia
    • Kensington
    • Earls Court
    • West Brompton
    • Fulham
    • Clerkenwell
    • City and Shoreditch
    • Islington
    • Battersea
    • Show all 23 service areas
    Address
    101-103 Heath Street
    NW3 6SS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037441121 www.blackandmilk.co.uk

    Reviews

    Eddie Li
    Olga and Anatoly are the dream team! We chose Black and Milk for our house refurbishment. Decoration of such scale can be a really daunting job, we are really satisfied with their work. Olga led the design team with great willingness to understand our personal tastes, they pay attention to all the details even though sometimes we were cluelessly throwing out ideas. The moodboards, decor options and the quality of the materials chosen were all excellent. Toly is absolutely the best project manager that I have met and worked with by far. He’s always clear-minded, detailed and well communicated. He has found us a reputable builder which is so crucial in carrying out the project to perfection. What we really loved about working with Black and Milk is clear communication, great delivery, near perfect execution, worry-free, and best of all, fnished our project very close to our schedule timeline and budget despite covid-related disruptions. We look forward to working with BnM again on our future projects!
    7 months ago
    Bo Wild
    Black and Milk helped me design and refurbish my new London apartment. The project was not a simple one, as I have a specific taste and high requirements regarding acoustics. However, Olga and Toly were a marvelous team, they took the time to listen and understand my needs before coming up with a design that brought my dreams into reality. The project, as all renovation projects do, ran slightly over budget. But we planned for the unexpected from the beginning and when a neighbor had a sudden water leak that flooded my acoustic floor treatment we managed to pull through with only a slight delay. So I think the Black and Milk team deserves a big thanks for a job well done!
    7 months ago
    Caroline Watts
    We have been very impressed by Black & Milk’s service. We recently refurbished our flat and were unsure on how best to design the interiors. Through Black & Milk’s style quiz and regular interactions with Olga, we were able to choose our aesthetic confidently and the procurement process has been seamless. Their ideas on the benefits of repositioning doors and improving room layouts were also invaluable. We’re thrilled with the results and have no hesitation in recommending the team.
    7 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
