Range of creative and professional landscape design and landscape planning services to private and commercial clients.
- Services
- Landscape Architecture
- Landscape and Garden Design
- detailed design and construction drawings
- specification
- tender
- lighting design
- planting plans
- project management
- 3d Visualisation Masterplanning
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- All of greater London including : Hampstead
- St Johns Wood
- Highgate
- Hampstead Garden Suburb
- Swiss Cottage
- Primrose Hill
- Notting Hill
- Camden
- Chelsea
- Fulham
- Maida Vale
- Queens Park.
- London, UK
- Show all 13 service areas
- Company awards
- 1st Place Dover Sketch Ideas competition
- Members The Landscape Institute
- Building award for major housing project of the year, What House award best brownfield development,
- Evening Standard award best new development
- Address
-
52 Broughton Avenue
NE 3EH London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-2084452801 studioconcept.co.uk