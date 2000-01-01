dekleva gregorič arhitekti was set up by Aljoša Dekleva and Tina Gregorič in 2003 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. They both graduated at the Faculty of Architecture, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia and continued studying at the Architectural Association in London, where they received Master degree in Architecture with Distinction in 2002.

The work of dekleva gregorič arhitekti first received international attention with XXS house and was awarded Silver Plate, European Architecture Award Luigi Cosenza in 2004 and WALLPAPER* award, Best breakthrough designers in 2005. In 2009 Metal recycling plant ODPAD was nominated and shortlisted for Mies van den Rohe Award 2009, was awarded International Architecture Awards 2009 and Plečnik’s Medal prize in Slovenia among others. In 2009 they have also won international award 40 under 40 award from the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. In 2012 the Clifftop house on Maui received the 2nd place in AIT award in Luxury Living category and International Architecture Awards 2012. Last year the office was selected in a Highly Commended group of practices for 21 for 21 WAN AWARDS 2012 – searching for “the 21 architects for the 21st century. The initiative aims to highlight 21 architects who could be the leading lights of architecture in the 21stcentury; outstanding, forward-thinking people and organisations who have the demonstrable potential to be the next big thing in the architectural world.” Two of their projects Housing Perovo and KSEVT (Cultural Centre of EU Space Technologies) were nominated for Mies van den Rohe Award 2013. Aljosa Dekleva, M.Arch (AA Dist), b.1972, Postojna, Slovenia, 1998 graduated from Faculty of Architecture, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, 2001 Master degree in Architecture with Distinction, DRL, Architectural Association, London, UK. Since 2014 director of Architectural Association Visiting School Slovenia. Recently was a guest professor at École d’architecture de l’Université de Montréal, Canada. Tina Gregoric, M.Arch (AA Dist), b.1974, Kranj, Slovenia, 2000 graduated from Faculty of Architecture, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, 2001 Master degree in Architecture with Distinction, DRL, Architectural Association, London, UK. From 2002 – 2004 a lecturer in architecture at the IGuW, Technische Univesitaet Graz, Austria. Since 2014 full-professor and Head of the Department for Building theory and Design, Institute of Architecture and Design, Vienna University of Technology, Austria. Tina and Aljosa are also co-founders of RAMTV (www.ramtv.org) – an international architectural network formed in 2000 at the AA, London. RAMTV’s master thesis on mass-customisation in housing Negotiate my boundary! received international professional attention and it was published as a book by Architectural Association Publications, 2002, London andr e-issued by Birkhauser, 2006, Basel. (RAMTV are: Dekleva, Aljoša; Gatto, Manuela; Gregorič, Tina; Sedlak, Robert & Stroumpakos, Vasili) They have been visiting lecturers and critics at Architectural Association London, Technical University Graz Austria, University of Ljubljana, IUAV Venice, Akademie der Kunste Berlin, University of Napoli Italy, DWM Mexico and many others. They have been also running a Summer school studio at the Architectural Association, London and a workshop at CEDIM, Mexico. In 2014 Aljoša and Tina mentored nanotourism design research group, that received the Best Collaboration Award at BIO 50 (24th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana, Slovenia), for being an outstanding example of design ingenuity being used to reinvent and reinvigorate an important area of the Slovenian and other economies.