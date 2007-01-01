Founded in 2007 by Jem fox, who originally trained as a traditional yacht and boatbuilder at the world renowned International Boatbuilding Training College, Jem Fox Furniture is the home of beautiful bespoke benches and tables. Everything is made from Scottish hardwoods and designed to your dimensions and direction.

"I use only the most characteristic of our local woods, gnarled and pippy oak, elm beech and ash". All lovingly hand cut and planed, then oil finished to bring out the striking grain patterns.

Jem's approach reflects an appreciation of traditional, respectful woodworking methods. He combines these techniques with a love for exposing the distinctive natural patterns seen in native hardwoods to create unique pieces of beautiful, functional furniture for your home.