The Imperial Feng Shui , the most elite Feng Shui knowledge around, which I apply to any property is the oldest and most authentic method from the Chinese Imperial Court.

The heart of classic style feng shui is ENERGY ARCHITECTURE and how to enhance the local energy of a property, a hotel, a restaurant, an office or a private home. Imperial Feng Shui produces this with very scientific methods to find the right acupuncture points in rooms and landscapes to set free the positive energy and to route away negative energy.

◦My Style Through my experience overseas over the last 14 years I have developed my own style which is translating successfully the traditional Feng Shui to align with our modern lifestyle. My expatriations have enable me to develop a great sense of the cross cultural aspects that need consideration, listening and understanding people’s backgrounds and delivering a personalized service through adapting it to multiple religions whilst preserving nature. My main focus is to deliver a harmonious property where people feel good.

◦Working with Architects and /Interior Designers I have worked successfully with Architects, Interior Designers and private owners, reading ‘their vibes’ to incorporate Feng Shui in their design, renovation, refurbishment or extension for residential properties, commercial buildings and gardens.

◦Working with Coaches I work closely with coaches to assist them to enhance their client’s outcomes and well being in their environment. I always start by gathering all relevant information from my clients to ensure the recommendations following any Feng Shui consultation are personalized to the client’s situation.

◦Working with Real Estate Agents We often find that a buyer makes a choice on a property within a few minutes of viewing it. We are all sensitive to the energy of a place. Hence implementing Feng Shui and making adjustments before a property goes on the market will increase the chance of a quick sale. Before moving into a new property it is well worth having a Feng Shui consultation to make sure the property is compatible with the future occupants.

Any kind of property is energy by itself and functions like a body which needs air, water, good maintenance and embellishment. Space determines energy, triggers senses, affect physiology and attitude. Feng Shui goes beyond design and architecture.