Golzari-NGArchitects
Architects in London
Reviews
    • Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Interior Design
    • Eco Design
    • Party Wall
    • building regulation
    • Site supervision
    Service areas
    residential, Commercial, and London
    Company awards
    Civic trust nomination, aga Khan award, Holcim award
    Address
    39-41 North road
    N79dp London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036748469 NGArchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Harnam Construction
    Excellent practice and highly professional architects. Harnam Construction has been working closely with NGA on residential developments. Mayor and medium size schemes. Excellent service. always offers more. They deal with the proje t from A to Z . Very generous, very reasonable.
    6 months ago
    Hardev Singh
    We have been dealing as a construction company/developers with NG Architects for years. Our projects vary in size and scale from small extensions to major schemes, all are executed by NG Architects from planning, to building regulations to site management, party wall agreements, release of conditions, dealing and liaising with specialists. Their service is very fast, professional and their fees are very reasonable. They pay attention to details and quality in design and above all they have saved us a lot of money. Very highly recommended.
    6 months ago
    Bharat Shah
    Pleasure to work with. Yara and Nasser have assisted us on many projects. Very competent, professional and bring great ideas to the project! Would highly recommend
    12 months ago
