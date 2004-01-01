Elektra Lighting is a company of independent lighting designers. As independent lighting consultants, we create lighting solutions for hotels, retail, restaurants, bars, private houses, workplaces, commercial spaces and exhibitions, amongst others.
We do not manufacture, sell or install lights. Our income is from design fees alone.
We work in close cooperation with the interior designers and architects, and as an integral part of the design team. We pay close attention to detail, and we focus and commission all our projects by hand. Our advice is invaluable in creating a successful project.
Good lighting need not be expensive – it just needs to be designed well.
- European Hotel Design Awards—Finalist 2014 awards for ACE Hotel
- Lighting Design Awards—Finalist 2014 awards for Hoi Polloi Restaurant, ACE Hotel
- Lighting Design Awards—Best Workplace, Finalist 2014 awards for Vodafone Newark
- Energy Awards—Lighting Category, Winner 2012 for Jumeirah Port de Soller
- Sleep Hotel Design Awards—Cafe, Bar and All-Day Dining, Winner 2012 for Beau Rivage Bar
- World Luxury Hotel Awards—Best Luxury Golf Resort, Winner 2012 for Hyatt Regency Oubaai
- Retail Interiors Awards—Highly Commended, 2011 for F+F
- Hospitality Design Awards—Best Luxury Public Space, Winner 2010 for Qasr Al Sarab – Spa and Resort
- Hospitality Design Awards—Best Day Spa, Winner 2010 for Anantara Spa, UAE
- Lighting Design Awards—Hotel project, Winner 2009 for ANdAZ London; a Hyatt hotel
- idFX awards—Lighting Category, Finalist 2009 for Hyatt London
- Lighting Design Awards—Workplace lighting, Finalist 2007 for The Lab, Farnham
- Sleeper Awards—Hotel Innovation, Winner, 2007 for Yotel! Gatwick
- Lighting Design Awards—Workplace lighting, Finalist 2006 for Europackaging
- FX Awards—Bar or Restaurant, Finalist, 2005, for Mortons London
- British Interior Design Awards—Lighting Design, Finalist 2004, Pestana Grand Hotel, Madeira
- Lighting Design Awards—Hotel/Restaurant, Winner 2004 for McDonalds Oxford Street
Ormond House, 26-27 Boswell Street, London
WC1N 3JZ London
United Kingdom
+44-2072880155 www.elektralighting.co.uk