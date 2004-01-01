Elektra Lighting is a company of independent lighting designers. As independent lighting consultants, we create lighting solutions for hotels, retail, restaurants, bars, private houses, workplaces, commercial spaces and exhibitions, amongst others.

We do not manufacture, sell or install lights. Our income is from design fees alone.

We work in close cooperation with the interior designers and architects, and as an integral part of the design team. We pay close attention to detail, and we focus and commission all our projects by hand. Our advice is invaluable in creating a successful project.

Good lighting need not be expensive – it just needs to be designed well.